DNV Greenlights Next-Gen 21,700 TEU Ammonia-Fueled Container Ship

DNV has awarded an Approval in Principle (AiP) to the joint consortium of MSC, Zhoushan Changhong International, and CIMC ORIC for a new 21,700 TEU ammonia-dual fueled ultra-large container ship design.

The AiP is another milestone in the development of next-generation, zero-carbon mainline container shipping.

The proposed 21,700 TEU container ship integrates the latest-generation of ammonia dual-fuel main engines alongside oversized C-type ammonia tanks.

The hull design, with a new vertical bow, optimized stern, and hull lines, alongside low-resistance coatings, high-efficiency propellers, and energy-saving hydrodynamic features, targets improved fuel efficiency, with validation through CFD simulations and model tests.

“We are proud to see our 21,700 TEU ammonia-dual fuel design recognized with DNV’s AiP. This vessel concept offers shipowners an option for high-capacity, energy-efficient, zero-carbon container ship as part of the next-generation sustainable global liner services.

“This milestone validates our commitment to providing future-ready vessels that meet global trade demands while reducing emissions,” said Yin Xunbin, General Manager of CIMC ORIC.

DNV’s classification experts have reviewed the concept design against the relevant DNV and international standards, including, fuel system (ammonia tank and handling), propulsion arrangement, safety and mitigation systems for ammonia.

The award of the AiP lays the groundwork for more detailed engineering studies and potentially commercial construction to DNV class rules.

“Ammonia-dual fuel options are firmly in the decarbonization race, we have gone from concept to orders, and soon will see the first deliveries. At DNV, we have continued to develop our rules and standards to enable these new technologies, alongside guidances, and practical decision support.

“The AiP demonstrates that the design is in line with industry’s leading safety and design standards, reinforcing confidence in ammonia as a viable fuel for large container vessels. We congratulate MSC, Zhoushan Changhong International, CIMC ORIC, and are very proud to be the class partner on this project, which supports the industry’s drive toward sustainable shipping at scale,” added Norbert Kray, DNV Senior Vice President and Maritime Regional Manager for Greater China.

The design has been optimized for a high load-to-capacity ratio, and efficient hold utilization. In addition the twin-island deck layout and foredeck design allows additional 40 ft container bays to increase cargo capacity while maintaining port and operational compatibility. As the project develops, the consortium is proceeding towards more detailed design and safety analyses (including ammonia mitigation and gas handling), and integration into the fuel system.