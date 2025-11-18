New Alliance Launched to Tackle Ocean Plastic

Leading shipping companies are joining forces to combat ocean plastic pollution through the launch of the Maritime Association for Clean Seas (MACS): a new industry alliance driving measurable reductions in plastic and operational waste at scale.

Founded by Seven Clean Seas (SCS), an ocean impact organisation, MACS unites founding members including Berge Bulk, X-Press Feeders, and others from across the global maritime value chain.

While the maritime sector contributes only a small fraction of ocean plastic pollution, even isolated cargo losses or poor waste handling on board or quayside can have serious consequences which could be prevented, especially with plastic pellets, films and light packaging. By advancing best practices, innovation, and collaboration across the value chain, the industry can play a pivotal role in reducing plastic leakage and protecting the very waters it relies on.

MACS builds on the IMO’s established Plastic Marine Litter Action Plan and responds to the growing global sentiment for coordinated, industry-wide action on plastic pollution.

As scrutiny around environmental and community impact intensifies, MACS creates a unified front for maritime players to reduce plastic use, share best practices, and inspire change across adjacent sectors with even larger plastic footprints.

MACS builds on SCS’ track record of tackling plastic pollution at its source. Operating in some of the world’s most polluted coastal regions, SCS develops holistic certified recovery projects that not only recover ocean plastic but also deliver fair employment and community impact on the ground.

The Association brings maritime leaders together to tackle two core objectives of ocean plastic recovery at scale and waste reduction across the maritime value chain, with the initial focus for 2026 on three key areas:

● Sustainable procurement and material use;

● Vessel waste measurement and reduction;

● And improved portside waste reception.

These efforts align directly with the IMO’s 2030 Action Plan. It also marks a key milestone in SCS’ mission to recover 100,000,000 kilograms of plastic and improve 200,000 lives by 2030, proving how targeted collaboration can drive systemic change and inspire far-reaching environmental progress.

“Seven Clean Seas has always believed in collective action as the most powerful lever for change,” said Tom Peacock-Nazil, Founder & Chairman of MACS. “With MACS, we’re providing the maritime industry with the tools it needs to make measurable progress against plastic pollution. Not in isolation, but together.”

Founding members Berge Bulk, Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM), X-Press Feeders, and Britoil Offshore Services represent a cross-section of the global maritime sector, from bulk carriers and ship management to offshore operations. Their participation reflects a shared commitment to operational excellence, environmental leadership, and data transparency.



