New CEO Takes Reins of LDA as InfraVia Becomes Majority Shareholder

The Louis-Dreyfus family, shareholder of Louis Dreyfus Armateurs (LDA), and InfraVia Capital Partners, a leading independent private equity company in Europe, have completed the strategic transaction in which InfraVia, through its InfraVia European Fund VI, has acquired an 80% majority stake in LDA.

The Louis-Dreyfus family retains a 20% share, with Edouard Louis-Dreyfus remaining President of the group.

Further to this operation, Louis Dreyfus Armateurs will soon be renamed LD Armateurs (LDA).

Effective July 1, 2025, Samira Draoua assumes the role of Chief Executive Officer of LDA.

With InfraVia support LDA plans to invest $1.17 billion (€1 billion) over the coming years.

This investment will enable the group to more than double its fleet and accelerate its growth in technological innovation, energy transition, and the development of next-generation maritime services and navigation modes.

With a career spanning finance, digital transformation, and maritime operations in both France and abroad, Samira brings a wealth of experience and leadership.

She previously served as CEO of Econocom France and President of Les Abeilles International.