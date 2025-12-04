Two New LNG Carriers Delivered to QatarEnergy

On December 3, a joint venture company comprising NYK, Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, MISC, and China LNG Shipping (Holdings) Limited held a naming ceremony for two new 174,000cbm LNG carriers for QatarEnergy.

The ceremony was held at HD Hyundai Heavy Industries in South Korea. One vessel was named “Sharq” after an area east of Doha, Qatar’s capital, while the other was dubbed “Shra’ouh” after a Qatari island.

The two vessels will be the seventh and eighth of 12 new LNG carriers ordered by the joint venture company for QatarEnergy, the world’s largest LNG providers. Sharq is scheduled to begin transporting LNG worldwide in December. Shra’ouh is scheduled to commence service in January 2026.

The NYK Group will provide ship management services for Shra’ouh.

The vessels are equipped with an X-DF 2.1 iCER engine, a highly fuel-efficient dual-fuel engine that uses fuel oil and boil-off gas as fuel. They also feature a reliquefaction system that effectively uses surplus boil-off gas, reducing greenhouse gas emissions.



