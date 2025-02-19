New Commercial Manager for Wallenius Marine

Niklas Blomqvist, formerly Environment & Quality Manager, has been appointed Head of Wallenius Marine Singapore and Global Commercial Manager.

As Captain Swee Aun Lim, former Head of Wallenius Marine Singapore and Ship Management Singapore, retires, Wallenius Marine has implemented several organizational adjustments. Blomqvist takes on two new roles, succeeding him as Head of Wallenius Marine Singapore and Göran Söderdahl as Global Commercial Manager. Söderdahl has transitioned to the role of CEO of Lakeway Link.

"Having Niklas take on both roles and be stationed at our Singapore office strengthens our strategic efforts in the region. His mission is to drive business development and enhance collaboration between our existing offices in Singapore and Stockholm," says Johan Mattsson, CEO of Wallenius Marine.

Some time ago, San Win, formerly Manager Human Resources Singapore, was appointed Head of Ship Management Singapore.

"San Win has extensive experience and solid expertise in the field, making him well-suited to drive continued growth and business development within Ship Management," says Henrik Hammarberg, Head of Global Ship Management at Wallenius Marine.

The changes have been implemented gradually and are now fully in place. Over the past three years, Wallenius Marine, part of the Soya Group, has successfully doubled the number of ship management assignments. It has offices in Stockholm and Singapore.



