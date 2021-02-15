New Compact VSAT from Intellian

Intellian announced the v45C, the smallest antenna the company has yet developed for the maritime satellite communications market. The C in the product name represents its compact form factor: this new 45cm unit will bring VSAT to new markets where there is limited space available for communications equipment, such as workboats, leisure craft, fishing boats, small commercial and government vessels.

Intellian's recent launches have focused on enhancing user experience and capabilities with smaller VSAT solutions; first with the 60cm v60E antenna launched last year, and now the v45C. The v60E has been a global success across multiple markets, with a significant volume of installations and sustained growth demonstrating that small VSAT is a key area of interest for both new and existing customers. The v45C extends the portfolio further, opening up a new market of smaller vessels which have yet to benefit from the data speeds and capacity delivered by VSAT.

Both the v60E and the v45C draw on the technology developed for Intellian’s NX Series antennas, which range in size from 85cm to 150cm.

Installation is made straightforward by single-cable, dome-on connection, while commissioning is facilitated by the built-in, browser-based AptusNX antenna management and diagnostics software. This enables the installer to follow a simple wizard to get the system up and running, and permits both local and remote diagnostics.