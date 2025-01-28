New COO Takes Charge of DNV Maritime

DNV has appointed Cristina Saenz de Santa Maria to the newly established Chief Operating Officer (COO) role.

Effective from January 1, 2025, Cristina Saenz de Santa Maria will in her new role streamline communication and coordination between regional teams and central functions from Singapore base, work closely with key customers globally and strengthen operational capabilities in key growth markets.

Since joining DNV in 2005, Cristina Saenz de Santa Maria has gained extensive experience across the maritime industry, working in newbuilding and operations as a ship surveyor and project manager in Spain, Portugal, South Korea, and Norway.

She has also held several senior management roles across Norway, Africa, and Singapore, most recently as Regional Manager South East Asia, Pacific and India.

"The maritime industry is navigating growing complexities, from its operating environment to the expanding network of diverse stakeholders it serves and interacts with. To address these challenges and seize new opportunities, the addition of a COO strengthens our leadership team, ensuring we are well-positioned to meet evolving business needs,” said Knut Ørbeck-Nilssen, CEO, DNV Maritime.

"It is an exciting time for the maritime industry, and I am proud to play my part in supporting our customers as they navigate the complexities ahead. I am delighted to take on this new role and look forward to driving greater collaboration and innovation to enhance our operational capabilities and customer impact,” added Cristina Saenz de Santa Maria.