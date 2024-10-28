New Dive Boats Delivered to Hawaii

Annapolis, Md. boatbuilder Ocean Craft Marine has delivered a pair of highly customized 9.5-meter dive/research boats to the ʻĀkoʻakoʻa Reef Restoration Program on the Big Island of Hawaii. ʻĀkoʻakoʻa is an inter-agency partnership integrating federal, state, university, and community organizations spanning science, education, management and law enforcement support elements.

The specialized Dive Boats will serve as crucial tools in supporting the program’s mission to protect and rejuvenate West Hawaii’s coral reef ecosystems through scientific, cultural and educational efforts.

The 9.5-meter dive boats are equipped with features specifically designed to support scientific research, coral reef monitoring and restoration activities. Their versatile design and robust engineering will allow ʻĀkoʻakoʻa to navigate both shallow reef environments and offshore waters with ease. Additionally, the boats’ stability and efficiency enable them to carry delicate equipment and research teams safely, ensuring that work can be conducted without harming the fragile ecosystems they aim to protect.

With advanced dive support systems, ample deck space for researchers and cutting-edge navigational tools, the boats will help ʻĀkoʻakoʻa further its efforts in coral restoration, scientific diagnosis, and multi-modal education for local communities. These features ensure efficient operation even in challenging sea conditions, which is vital for addressing the pressing environmental challenges facing Hawaii’s reefs.