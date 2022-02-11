'New Era in Dry Bulk Shipping': First Bunker Fueling for EPS' LNG-Fueled Bulker

Eastern Pacific Shipping's first LNG-fueled Newcastlemax bulk carrier in an order of 13 ABS-Classed vessels, has recently taken on its first load of LNG bunker fuel at Singapore.

The 209,936 DWT dual-fuel vessel, Mount Tourmaline, was built by Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., China, and delivered to EPS on January 28, 2022.

Captain Anil Singh, EPS Chief Operating Officer said: “Our fleet of dual-fuel LNG Newcastlemax vessels will play a major role in our decarbonization efforts and the industry’s energy transition. These ships prove that significant emission reduction is available today when like-minded partners work together.

"This milestone LNG bunkering in Singapore marks the start of a new era in global dry bulk shipping. It also represents the strong partnership and aligned values between EPS and ABS. We are pleased to work alongside ABS as we continue to find innovative ways to reduce our carbon footprint.

“ABS is proud to be able to use our extensive experience of LNG as a marine fuel to support EPS with its decarbonization strategy. The vessel’s first fueling with LNG is a significant moment in the project to deliver 13 of these innovative vessels which, together, will represent a significant reduction in carbon emissions and cleaner operations,” said Christopher J. Wiernicki, ABS Chairman, President, and CEO.



