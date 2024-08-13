New Fireboat Delivered to Cape Coral Fire Department

Theodore, Ala. boatbuilder Silver Ships said it has recently delivered a newly built fireboat to first responders in Cape Coral, Fla.

The Freedom 30 aluminum fireboat is the second vessel delivered by Silver Ships to the Cape Coral Fire Department in the past two years.

Powered by twin Suzuki DF350 outboards, the 30-foot-long newbuild includes a walkaround cabin and special features enabling fast, fire response missions. The vessel is equipped with a Simrad electronics package including radar and side scan sonar, as well as a Nite Track night vision camera.

For firefighting operations, the boat featured a Darley HE64 Hercules fire pump with a TFT manual motor along with the FLIR M332 thermal camera.

The new vessel, Marine 7, was christened on July 29 in honor of James Gunter, a Cape Coral firefighter, engineer and member of the marine team for 30 years, from 1987 to 2017. In 2020, he passed away from work acquired cancer, and his death was recognized as line of duty by the State of Florida and the International Association of Fire Fighters.



