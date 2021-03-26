New Fireboat Delivered to Vietnam

The Fire Department of Quang Ninh Province (Canh Sat PCCC) in Northern Vietnam ordehas taken delivery of a new fireboat built by Canadian builder MetalCraft Marine (MCM) for the island of Tuan Chau, in Ha-Long Bay.

The Firestorm 36 MkII arrived in Vietnam in December of 2020 and was commissioned in late January of 2021 by MCM staff, with technical assistance and translation provided by technicians from the local Vietnamese MCM agent.

The Firestorm 36 MkII pumping system exceeds 3200 GPM at 150 PSI through her Darley ZSM 3000 pump and Elkhart Monitors, and is equipped with an onboard AFFF foam system.

Twin Cummins 6.7L 480 HP engines and Marine Jet Power 305HTH waterjets propel the vessel to speeds up to 34 knots. With the thrust and acceleration of the MJP waterjets, the Firestorm 36 MkII can turn on a dime, a 180 turn in her own length at 34 knots, according to the builder.