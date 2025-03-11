New Grain Loading Rules Allow for Special Compartment

ABS has provided guidance on the recent amendments to the International Code for the Safe Carriage of Grain in Bulk (Grain Code) that will become effective on January 1, 2026.

Originally adopted in 1991, the Grain Code specified loading conditions for grain transport. However, these conditions did not account for all practical loading scenarios, particularly concerning "specially suitable compartments."

The IMO has now defined a new loading condition which addresses compartments that are partly filled in the way of the hatch opening with ends untrimmed, allowing for a more accurate assessment of ship stability during grain transport.

There are currently three classifications:

1. Filled compartments, trimmed

2. Filled compartments, untrimmed

3. Partly filled compartments

Section A 2.7 of the Grain Code defines a "specially suitable compartment" as the cargo space which is constructed with at least two vertical or sloping, longitudinal, grain-tight divisions which are coincident with the hatch side girders or are so positioned as to limit the effect of any transverse shift of grain. If sloping, the divisions shall have an inclination of not less than 30° to the horizontal.

One commonly observed loading condition involves a "specially suitable compartment," as defined in section A 2.7 of the Grain Code, being filled to or above the bottom edge of the hatch end beams, but not reaching the maximum possible level at the hatch opening, and with the ends (outside of the hatch coaming) untrimmed.

This situation was not specifically addressed in the Grain Code, says ABS, leading to uncertainty in its application, which may result in a lack of necessary information to evaluate the safety of a ship under this loading condition.

The IMO Maritime Safety Committee (MSC) adopted resolution MSC.552(108) at its 108th session in May 2024, which includes amendments to the Grain Code. In it, a new class of loading conditions for special compartments, which are defined as "specially suitable compartment, partly filled in way of the hatch opening, with ends untrimmed" is introduced.

This definition refers to a compartment that is not filled to the maximum extent possible in way of the hatch opening but is filled to a level equal with or above the bottom edge of the hatch end beams and has not been trimmed outside the periphery of the hatch opening by the provisions of regulation A /10.4 of the Grain Code.

In such compartments, the bulk grain shall be filled to a level equal with or above the bottom edge of the hatch end beams but may be at its natural angle of repose outside the periphery of the hatch opening. After loading, only the free grain surface in way of the hatch opening shall be level.



