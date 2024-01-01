New IMO Secretary-General Welcomes Era of Progression

The new IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez has released a video with his 2024 message to the industry, saying:

“Here at IMO, we have a great trajectory of successes. But of course, we can always do more. I don't need to tell you how vital the shipping industry is for the world. And IMO has done much to support its member states, seafarers, the industry and everyone who lives on the planet. For example, during the COVID pandemic, we supported hundreds of individual cases of seafarers, we have greatly reduced accidents on ships in comparison to the 1990s.

“With a global sulfur cap introduction in 2020, we greatly increase air quality, and now we have a trajectory for the decarbonization of the industry.

“With me as the 10th Secretary General, I welcome you to join us in an era of progression of the organization, one that leads by example and with higher values from inclusion, diversity, and transparency. I look forward to working with you for the years to come into a new and exciting era to make this maritime sector a much better one. Thank you.”





