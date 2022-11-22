Marine Link
New Landing Craft Delivered to the US Navy

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

November 22, 2022

(Photo: Textron Systems)

The U.S. Navy has taken delivery of the next generation landing craft, Ship to Shore Connector (SSC), Landing Craft, Air Cushion (LCAC) 106 following the completion of Acceptance Trials with the Navy’s Board of Inspection and Survey to test the readiness and capability of the craft and to validate requirements.

“We are excited to deliver this next generation craft to the Navy and Marine Corps team,” said Capt. Jason Grabelle, program manager, Amphibious Assault and Connectors Programs, Program Executive Office (PEO) Ships. ”LCACs are providing our Navy and partners with the speed and agility essential to our missions.”

The LCAC program is in serial production, with an additional 11 craft currently being built at Textron Systems.

LCACs are built with similar configurations, dimensions and clearances to the legacy LCAC, ensuring the compatibility of this next-generation air cushion vehicle with existing well deck-equipped amphibious ships.

