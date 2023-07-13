New Lifeboat Enters Service for the Canadian Coast Guard

The Canadian Coast Guard on Wednesday welcomed the CCGS Chedabucto Bay into its fleet at the Lifeboat Station in Clarks Harbour, Nova Scotia.

The Bay Class vessel, built by Chantier Naval Forillon in Gaspé, Quebec and delivered earlier this year, is the 14th of 20 new search and rescue lifeboats that will be dedicated into service by the Canadian Coast Guard across the country.

The shore-stationed self-righting lifeboats are specifically designed, equipped and crewed to respond to search and rescue incidents at sea. These vessels will operate up to 100 nautical miles from shore, maintain a maximum 30 minute state-of-readiness, and are typically ready to respond the moment an alert is received. Eah has a top speed of 25 knots and is manned by a four-person crew.

Lena Metlege Diab, Member of Parliament for Halifax West, on behalf of the Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard joined Gary Ivany, Assistant Commissioner Canadian Coast Guard Atlantic Region at the event. Alongside elder June Coulton, Clarks Harbour Mayor Rex Stoddard, and vessel sponsor Margot Armstrong, they participated in the traditional breaking of a ceremonial bottle upon the ship’s bow.

Lena Metlege Diab said, “I am honored to welcome the CCGS Chedabucto Bay into service, as part of the National Shipbuilding Strategy to build Canada’s fleet of the future. This investment will ensure that search and rescue crews have state-of-the-art equipment that allows them to safely, effectively, and efficiently serve Canadians.”

Each year, the Canadian Coast Guard responds to more than 6,000 calls for marine assistance. On an average day, they coordinate the response to 19 search and rescue incidents, assists 68 people and saves 18 lives.

The 20 new Bay Class vessels are being built by Chantier Naval Forillon as well as Hike Metal Products in Wheatley, Ontario—each building 10—at a total cost of $180 million. The remaining six Bay Class vessels are scheduled to be delivered over the next two years, with the last vessel delivery projected for 2025.