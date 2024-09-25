New LNG Carrier Delivered to Maran Gas

Late last week, Maran Gas Maritime took delivery of the newly built liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier Maran Gas Antibes from South Korean shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI). The vessel will operate on long-term charter to TotalEnergies

Handed over on September 20, the newbuild is part of the Angelicoussis Group’s larger order with SHI that includes four LNG dual-fuel very large cruse carriers (VLCC) and three LNG carriers.

According to the Angelicoussis Group, MG Antibes encompasses an eco-friendly design and state-of-the-art innovations, including an efficient hull form, two latest-generation propulsion engines, an air lubrication system and shaft generators.

The ship is classed by Bureau Veritas and carries the Greek flag.