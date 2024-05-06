New Long Island Ferry Launched at Eastern Shipbuilding

Eastern Shipbuilding Group (ESG) on Friday held a launch and christening ceremony for the ferry Long Island at its Allanton Shipyard in Panama City, Fla.

Scheduled to be delivered later this year, the new Subchapter H passenger and auto ferry is being built for Bridgeport & Port Jefferson Steamboat Company, a subsidiary of McAllister Towing, for operations between Bridgeport, Conn., and Port Jefferson, N.Y., traversing the Long Island Sound. The vessel was christened by Rosemary McAllister, Director of Strategy.

"This launch is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our team at Eastern Shipbuilding Group," said Joey D’Isernia, CEO and chairman of ESG. "We are honored to partner with our friends at McAllister Towing and contribute to enhancing the transportation infrastructure for the residents and tourists of Long Island. This ferry will not only serve as a vital link between communities, but also exemplify our commitment to delivering excellence to our valued customers."

The 302-foot-long ferry is designed by Braintree, Mass.-based Gilbert Associates, with capacity for up to 1,000 passengers and 124 cars, or a combination of cars and up to six trucks. According to the builder, Long Island features increased crew capacity and an upgraded furniture package.

The vessel is powered by twin EPA Tier 4 Electro-Motive Diesel (EMD) 12 ME 23B, rated 3,000 HP at 900 RPM and driving Reintjes WAF 3445 3.083:1 reduction gears delivering power to fixed pitch propellers. It will be capable of operating at 17 knots.

The ferry is also equipped with three John Deere 6135 AFM85 diesel generators, rated 300 KW at 1,800 RPM, as well as two Berg Model MTT113 FPL bow thrusters, each driven by John Deere 6135 AFM85 diesels rated 500 HP at 2,000 rpm and coupled to Reintjes WVS 234 1.50:1 reduction gears. Its steering gear is by Jastram.

Long Island will join a fleet that includes two other Eastern-built ferries: the P.T. Barnum and the Grand Republic, delivered in 1999 and 2003 respectively. The latest newbuild will help ensure that a three-vessel schedule can be provided for the peak periods when demand is most critical.

Buck McAllister, president of the ferry company, said, “P.T. Barnum, the founder of the ferry, once said that the noblest art is that of making others happy. All of those who have worked to make the ferry service what it is today can be very proud of their role helping drivers on the I-95 and Long Island Expressway. Eastern Shipbuilding has provided our company with over a dozen high quality vessels and transformed the maritime services we can offer. We are very thankful to Eastern Shipbuilding and the D’Isernia family for the happiness this new vessel will bring to our employees and customers for generations to come.”

