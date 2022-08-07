New Malacca Strait Ferry Enters Service

A new 255-seat passenger ferry Indomal Empire has entered service for operator Indomal Express on the Malacca Strait between Indonesia and Malaysia.

The Incat Crowther 30 ferry was built by PT Cahaya Samudra Shipyard in Batam, Indonesia. Indomal Empire was specifically developed to cater to a segment of the market demanding lower ticket prices and subsequently less complex and yet still very capable vessels, according to designer Incat Corwther.

Indomal Empire is powered by twin MAN D2862 LE483 main engines, propelling the vessel to a top speed of 30 knots. Propulsion is via a pair of ZF 3050 gearboxes to fixed-pitch propellers.

The ferry has a functional layout of forward-facing seats over two decks and is outfitted to a high standard. Midship entry doors on the main deck provide a central boarding position in direct proximity to stairs to the upper deck. Luggage racks are fitted here and at the forward end of the cabin. The main deck seats 207 and has three bathrooms aft.

The upper deck is full width and affords a good outlook around the wheelhouse and to the sides. 48 passengers are accommodated, with a single toilet aft. A collection of outboard seats are provided with tables.

Large deck hatches at the midship boarding doors provide access to hull compartments dedicated to luggage storage.

Following the delivery of Indomal Empire, three additional vessels have been ordered, with further vessels scheduled for construction as ‘stock’ vessels for general sale.