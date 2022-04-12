New Mississippi River Floodwall Planned in Caruthersville

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Memphis District held a groundbreaking ceremony in Caruthersville, Mo., April 3, to celebrate a federally funded project to replace the Caruthersville Mississippi River floodwall.

The new floodwall will enhance the safety of more than 135,000 residents, $6.28 billion of property, and $7.5 billion of agriculture.

This project will replace approximately 3,000 linear feet of floodwall. The gravity wall sections will be replaced with inverted T-Wall sections and the floodwall will also be raised one foot in height. In addition, the close structure at Carleton Avenue will be permanently closed and an over-levee access ramp will be constructed to replace the closure structure.

Approximately $1.5 million of utility relocations were required to provide the construction contractor a workable construction site.

The estimated contract award in April 2022 for this project is $20-25 million dollars. Construction is estimated to start in summer 2022, with completion in winter 2024.