New Mississippi Riverboat Passes Sea Trials

The newest riverboat for the Mississippi River passed sea trials this week and is on its way to New Orleans for its inaugural season on the mighty river.

American Cruise Lines announced today, that it has accepted delivery of the American Serenade from Chesapeake Shipbuilding as scheduled.

American Serenade is the sixth riverboat in the line’s new series, and the 18th small ship built by Chesapeake Shipbuilding for the U.S. based small-ship cruise line.

The 180-passenger boat will immediately join the company’s expanding Mississippi River fleet and will begin plying the famous waterway this month.

American Serenade’s first cruise is set to depart April 20 from New Orleans, and American Cruise Lines plans to christen the new riverboat during its inaugural cruise on April 23 while visiting Vidalia, La.