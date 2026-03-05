New "all about ports" Conference Highlights Port Infrastructure Development, Growth

Hamburg Messe und Congress is establishing "all about ports" (September 2-3, 2026, Hamburg), an international conference with an accompanying exhibition. The event takes a comprehensive look at modern port infrastructure, technologies and processes. Together with other international industry events, Hamburg will become a meeting point for the port industry, the maritime industry and digital logistics at the beginning of September. The event positions itself as a platform for practical solutions, ranging from digitalization and automation to sustainable energy systems, alternative propulsion technologies, as well as security and infrastructure topics.

Ports around the world are increasing investments in infrastructure, technology and sustainable processes in order to make global supply chains more efficient and robust. New terminals are being developed, cargo handling systems are becoming increasingly automated, and digital control technologies and intelligent energy systems are entering port operations. At the same time, resilient supply chains, intermodal logistics corridors and the protection of critical infrastructure are gaining importance.

Technology meets decision-making expertise

all about ports brings together solution providers and decision-makers from international port locations.

Key topics include:

Digital control systems, artificial intelligence and process automation

Cybersecurity and protection of critical infrastructure

Decarbonization, alternative propulsion and intelligent energy systems

Intermodal logistics and autonomous cargo handling systems

Sustainable port planning and infrastructure development

The event is aimed at port authorities and terminal operators, shipping companies and logistics providers, public authorities and policymakers, as well as technology companies and innovative start-ups.

Connecting with other hubs

Port growth and development is particularly evident in India, which is currently one of the fastest-growing markets for port infrastructure worldwide and continues to strengthen its role in global trade and logistics networks. The country is investing heavily in the expansion of port and logistics infrastructure and is advancing programs such as Sagarmala, Maritime India Vision 2030, and the long-term strategy Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision.

Hamburg is one of Europe’s largest and most versatile ports and a key hub in international maritime trade. More than 200,000 TEU are handled annually between Hamburg and India, reflecting the close economic ties between the two regions.

In February 2026, a Hamburg business delegation led by Dr. Melanie Leonhard, Hamburg’s Senator for Economic Affairs, travelled to Mumbai to discuss infrastructure projects and cooperation opportunities with port and government representatives. The delegation included Claus Ulrich Selbach, who presented Hamburg Messe und Congress’ international flagship events – SMM, WindEnergy Hamburg, and the new all about ports – as platforms for technological exchange, investment and international cooperation.