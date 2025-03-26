New Product: Dinnteco Lightning Protection

Dinnteco America, aleader in lightning protection technology, announced today its latest solution for the marine, military, energy and transportation industries – the Electromagnetic Charge Compensation Device (DDCE).

The DDCE is designed to prevent direct lightning strikes by gathering positive charges from its immediate environment, while also gathering negative charges from the clouds and air. The combined charges are then neutralized within the DDCE. By continuously repeating this procedure the surrounding atmosphere undergoes a 24/7 compensation process and the upward path required for lightning can no longer form – preventing strikes on both the device and the entire structure it protects.

“The consequences of lightning strikes to boat owners can be significant,” said Todd Tally, General Manager of Atlantic Marine Electronics. “Damage to a vessel and the expensive and complex marine electronics systems onboard can result in lost time, cancelled vacation plans and lack of charter income, not to mention the feeling of insecurity caused by a strike. Lightning coverage is available from select insurers at a premium but, in most cases because of the liability and the shrinking marine insurance marketplace, it is not even offered. The solution to these problems is now available in the form of proven and patented technology, and we are proud to offer the Dinnteco DDCE to the recreational and commercial marine markets.”

Designed to withstand the harsh marine environment, the DDCE’s construction combines stainless steel, polyoxometalates (POM) and saline to provide up to 100m protection and ensure long-lasting performance. Easy to install, the system ranges in size from 5.79 x 10.12 inches to 9.76 x 11.42 inches and weight from 5.4 to 14.37 pounds, meets all RoHS standards and is covered by a three-year warranty.