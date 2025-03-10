New Report Set to Tackle Critical Issue for EV Transportation via PCTC Vessels

The Maritime Technologies Forum (MTF) has published a comprehensive report, aimed at addressing the critical issue of transporting electric vehicles (EVs) on Pure Car and Truck Carrier (PCTC) vessels.

The report, titled Safe Carriage of Electric Vehicles, offers detailed insights into the characteristics of EV fires and provides a framework for considerations necessary to supplement the safe carriage of EVs.

The report further highlights the necessity of measures such as early detection, prevention of fire spread, firefighting, evacuation, training, and drills.

With the increasing number of EVs being transported on vessels and rising safety concerns regarding onboard EV fires, the industry needs to be better prepared to detect, prevent and react to fires on board.

Currently, there are no international regulations specifically dedicated to the safe carriage of EVs. While some national and regional governmental organizations have issued their own guidelines, the IMO is still in the process of developing mandatory regulations for the transportation of new energy vehicles, including EVs, with a target completion year of 2027.

"By addressing the unique challenges posed by EV fires, we aim to enhance the safety of maritime operations and protect crews, ships and cargoes. This report serves as a starting point for the development of safe carriage practices for EVs and aims to provide valuable information to regulators and industry stakeholders for further development,” said Hiroaki Sakashita, President & CEO, ClassNK.





Key Takeaways of the Report





MTF has listed the following measures in the report which could facilitate the safe transport of EVs via PCTC vessels: