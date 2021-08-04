New Riverboat Delivered to American Cruise Lines

American Cruise Lines Accepts Delivery of American Melody and Announces the Names of the 5th & 6th Modern Riverboats





American Cruise Lines announced it has taken delivery of its newest riverboat, American Melody, from Chesapeake Shipbuilding. The vessel was handed over on time despite various challenges as the Maryland shipyard continued building through the pandemic.

Immediately following last week’s successful Sea Trials, the brand new American Melody headed to New Orleans to ready for its inaugural cruise along the Mississippi River, an eight-day New Orleans-New Orleans itinerary. The sold-out cruise departs from Port of New Orleans on August 27 and then American Melody will continue to operate a selection of Mississippi River cruise itineraries through December, including a 22-day Complete Mississippi River Cruise between New Orleans, La., and St. Paul, Minn.

American Melody and sister ships American Symphony and American Serenade slated for delivery next year will each accommodate 175-passengers. Showcasing sky-lit atriums, multiple indoor and outdoor lounges, fitness centers, grand dining rooms, casual outdoor cafés, and open-air Skywalks, American’s three newest ships will also feature 100% private-balcony staterooms and suites.

American first introduced its series in 2018, with the American Song, the first modern riverboat in the U.S. Since then, the Line has expanded the series, introducing six of these new ships in four years, offering cruises along both the Mississippi River and the Columbia & Snake Rivers.

American Melody, American Symphony, and American Serenade bring American’s overall domestic U.S. fleet to 15 small ships: 10 riverboats and five cruise ships.

American Symphony and American Serenade are under construction at Chesapeake Shipbuilding in Salisbury, Maryland, where all of the Line’s modern riverboats and small cruise ships are built. Following this year’s debut of American Melody on August 27, American Symphony is expected for delivery next summer and American Serenade is expected at the end of 2022.