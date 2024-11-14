New Social Media Platform Opens for Maritime Industry

The Hood is a new social platform built to unite seafarers, their families, and maritime professionals into one inclusive community.

Inspired by terms like ‘sisterhood’ and ‘brotherhood,’ The Hood captures the spirit of family and mutual support. Members can job hunt, chat with colleagues, or share ideas and experiences with ease - no matter where in the world they are.

The vision behind The Hood began six years ago when Josephine Le, Founder and Managing Director, first entered the maritime industry and recognised its uniqueness. She observed how challenging life at sea can be, especially for those away from home for long stretches and saw the need for a space where maritime professionals could truly connect and support each other. After extensive research to understand the industry’s unique needs, Le brought The Hood to life as a well-thought-out platform designed specifically to address these challenges.

“I remember first joining the industry and feeling an immediate sense of community, but I also saw the isolation seafarers experience and some outdated recruitment practices,” she said. “The Hood was born out of a desire for connection and dependability. Even in the ever-evolving chaos like the current social media landscape, it speaks to our natural tendency to gravitate towards any kind of link to real connections and how these digital anchors can become the bedrock of a real community.

“Our goal is simple but powerful: to build a community where strangers become family and where members feel truly supported and empowered. Whether you're just starting out or have spent years at sea, The Hood is here to help you connect, share, and belong.”

Engineers can create dedicated groups to swap technical know-how, deck officers can discuss navigation and regulations, and cadets can find mentors. This tailored approach allows maritime professionals of all kinds to find support and camaraderie.

By choosing the delicate balance between the ease of use for the less technological savvy and the advanced features of the professional page, the Hood gives the younger generation of the industry an enhanced social media tool with all their favourite features while providing the value of industry expertise by bringing the seasoned experts to the community.

Starting with a dual social/professional profile feature, the platform will offer free Career Hub page for users, ability to store and share CV and documents directly, dedicated online centres for wellbeing support, e-learning, news section, and a coming soon e-shop.





