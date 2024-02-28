New Stern Trawler Delivered to DFFU

A new stern trawler has been delivered to Deutsche Fischfang-Union GMbB & Co KG (DFFU) from Vard Brattvaag.

The vessel, named Berlin, was developed by VARD in close cooperation with DFFU, based on the VARD 8 03 trawler design developed by Vard Design in Ålesund.

Baldvin Thorsteinsson and Samuel Rodriguez, Managing Directors at DFFU said, "The delivery of Berlin is pivotal for DFFU, and VARD has done an excellent job. Over the years, VARD has built several technologically advanced vessels, consistently meeting the highest standard with their craftsmanship and innovation. Berlin is equipped with advanced technical solutions from trusted partners. One significant change with this new vessel is its shrimp-catching and processing capabilities, enlarging the portfolio of products produced onboard. The production of whitefish has also been upgraded with new equipment, which increases options in production and expands our product range. The technology and equipment onboard will enable us to bring 100% of the catch to shore. This supports our goal of increased value creation at sea and directly aligns with our sustainability efforts."

Vard Electro has delivered a complete SeaQ package, encompassing advanced - still highly intuitive bridge, power, and automation solutions.

The trawler is equipped with Seaonics AS premium cranes and winches specially designed for safe and efficient deck handling in harsh conditions.

Vard Interiors has delivered modern interior solutions, and green HVAC R-system with the aim of creating a good living and working environment onboard the vessel.

LOA: 84 m

Moulded breadth: 16.7 m

Maximum draught: 6.85 m