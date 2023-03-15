New Vessel Enters Service for Fire Island Ferries

Fire Island Ferries has taken delivery of its newest vessel, Fire Island Maid, designed by Elliott Bay Design Group (EBDG) and built by Metal Shark in Bayou La Batre, Ala.

The 70- by 23-foot multipurpose vehicle ferry features a steel hull and aluminum superstructure and is equipped with a hydraulic ramp for loading and unloading heavy equipment. The reinforced deck is capable of supporting fully loaded concrete trucks and general cargo up to 100,000 pounds. The aft pilot house accommodates two crew and up to six passengers (assumed to be in their vehicles). The vessel's lightship weight is 160,000 pounds so it can be hauled with the Fire Island Ferries' existing lift.

The ferry is powered by twin Cummins QSL9 Tier 3 marine engines with ZF Marine CruiseCommand control system and Twin Disc transmissions. Electrical power is provided by a Cummins Onan MDK generator.

"I know this new ferry will make a difference for our passengers and shipping customers," said Dave Anderson, General Manager of Fire Island Ferries.

Fire Island Ferries provides passenger and freight shipping services from Bay Shore, New York to several communities along the Great South Bay of Fire Island.