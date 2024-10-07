New Vessel Launched for Lake Superior Research Institute

Harvey, La. shipbuilder Midship Marine has launched a new low-emission battery hybrid research vessel for the Lake Superior Research Institute (LSRI) at the University of Wisconsin-Superior.

Described as a "floating classroom", the 65-foot aluminum catamaran Sadie Ann has been will support the university’s on-water education and research in the the icy waters of Lake Superior

The Incat-Crowther-designed vessel is 24-feet wide with a maximum capacity of 49 passengers and eight crew. A reinforced hull will allow operation in light winter conditions and the 4.6-foot draft will be operable in nearshore areas.

The main deck features two large state-of-the-art laboratories – one a dry laboratory and the other a wet laboratory – which can also be configured to a traditional classroom set-up. Each laboratory is complemented with conveniently located storage spaces while the main deck also features a large 294-square foot working deck area, two folding dive platforms and two bathrooms.

The upper deck features a 310-square-foot classroom adjacent to the pilot house, and two survey winches for use with a stern a-frame.

Equipped with a parallel hybrid battery propulsion system that includes John Deere diesel engines and Esco Power electric motors to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, the vessel will be capable of reaching a maximum speed of 18 knots and range of 690 miles at 12 knots. The research vessel weighs 83 gross tons.

The new vessel has been made possible through the support of the Swenson Family Foundation. The Swenson family chose to name the new research vessel after Jim Swenson’s mother, Sadie Ann (Bashara) Swenson, a 1932 UW-Superior alumna.