New Zero Emission Ferries in San Diego Bay

Flagship Cruises & Events, a San Diego-based yacht charter, announced a $15.27m grant from the California Air Resources Board (CARB) to develop two fully electric, zero-emission ferries to serve the San Diego to Coronado route. With advanced battery technology, the vessels will not emit any greenhouse gases during operation and will remove the particulate matter associated with traditional combustion engines.

The CARB Advanced Technology Demonstration and Pilot Project grant is part of California Climate Investments, a statewide initiative that puts Cap-and-Trade dollars to work to benefit the environment, economy, and public health. The Flagship project will be implemented in partnership with the San Diego Air Pollution Control District (SDAPCD).

The vessel design will reduce the carbon footprint of local transit options and advance the Port of San Diego’s "Green Port" initiatives. “This investment by the State of California in fully electric zero emission ferries is a critical step toward cleaning our environment and reducing air pollution in San Diego," said California Assemblymember David Alvarez (AD 80).

"The conversion of these ferries to electric will significantly help reduce diesel particulate emissions for the Portside communities," added Paula Forbis, Air Pollution Control Officer for the SDAPCD.

Construction of the new vessels is expected to begin later this year with the goal of launching the first ferry by Fall 2026. Total project costs will exceed $21 million.