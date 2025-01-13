Newbuild Tug Joins McAllister Towing’s Fleet

New-York-based McAllister Towing and Transportation Company has welcomed a newbuild tractor tug to its fleet under the name of Isabel McAllister.

The christening and the launch ceremony for the newbuild tug took place earlier in January, according to an update shared by Brian Buckley McAllister, President at McAllister Towing.

Built by Washburn and Doughty Associates, the tug is rated at 6,770 horsepower, boasting an 84 tons bollard pull.

It is powered by two, Tier IV Compliant, Caterpillar 3516E engines, with an SRP 490 FP Z-Drives propulsion system supplied by Schottel.





Isabel McAllister boasts capacity of 30,000 gallons of fuel, 4000 gallons of potable water, and 500 gallons of AFF foam.

The vessel also features two John Deere 4045 AFM85 Tier III, 99 KW generators, with a 72 horse power Markey DEPCF-52 towing gear.