Marine Link
Thursday, May 11, 2017

DryShips Acquires Suezmax Newbuilding

May 11, 2017

File Photo: DryShips Inc

File Photo: DryShips Inc

 Greece-based DryShips, a diversified owner of ocean going cargo vessels,  entered into an agreement with an entity affiliated with the Company’s Chairman and CEO, George Economou, to acquire one 158,000 deadweight tons Suezmax tanker currently under construction in China.

 
The Company will finance the total gross purchase price of approximately $64.0 million using cash on hand and expects to take delivery of the vessel during May 2017. 
 
The vessel will be time chartered back to the seller and employed from the time of delivery under a five year time charter plus optional periods in charterer's option at a base rate plus profit share. 
 
The charterer will also be granted purchase options at the end of each firm period. The total expected backlog under the time charter, assuming an average spot market for Suezmaxes for the next 5 years of $25,000 per day is estimated to be approximately $43.1 million.
 
The transaction was approved by the audit committee of the Company's Board of Directors and the independent members of the Company's Board of Directors.
 
Meanwhile, DryShips  reported a loss of $10.7 million in its first quarter. The company said it had a loss of 69 cents per share. It has posted revenue of $11.8 million in the period.
 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover May 2017 - The Marine Propulsion Edition

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News