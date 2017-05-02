Newcastlemax Bulker Delivered to DryShips

Ship owner DryShips Inc. announced that it has taken delivery of a 205,855 DWT Newcastlemax drybulk vessel built in 2014.

The vessel was delivered to its one year time charter with a major grain house, which is expected to provide a total gross backlog of $7.1 million.

George Economou, DryShips chairman and chief executive officer, said, “We are very pleased to take delivery of our first modern Newcastlemax vessel. With three sister vessels to follow, two of which are also employed under time charter contracts, we expect our earnings and cash flows will built up during the second half of 2017.”