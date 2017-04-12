DryShips Enters into Newcastlemax Contract
DryShips Inc has entered into a one year time charter with a major grain house for one of its 206,000 dwt Newcastlemax drybulk vessels for an expected duration of about one year.
DryShips Inc has entered into a one year time charter with a major grain house for one of its 206,000 dwt Newcastlemax drybulk vessels for an expected duration of about one year.
Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week
Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News