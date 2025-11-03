Newlight Completes RINA FAT for Hydrogen Retrofit

Newlight has completed Factory Acceptance Testing (FAT) for its hydrogen retrofit package for two- and four-stroke main engines.

The system allows existing diesel engines to operate on a blend of hydrogen and conventional fuel, reducing carbon emissions without the need to replace the entire engine.

Designed and built to the International Code of Safety for Ship Using Gases or Other Low Flashpoint Fuels Code (IGF Code) and validated to RINA Class Rules for hydrogen fueled ships, the RINA-approved FAT verified the package’s safety layers, control and monitoring logic, electrical integration, and engine behavior under representative duty profiles.

Newlight proved its performance on a four-stroke engine used as genset at a shore-based test and on a two-stroke engine used as main propulsion for a yacht on a sea trial. Greater fuel efficiency and lower emissions were demonstrated while retaining confident control of the engines through real-world sea conditions and load swings, up to full open-water passages.

Newlight validated precise hydrogen-blend injection timing, solid load tracking, and continuous thermal/emissions monitoring - plus seamless, instant changeover between conventional fuel and hydrogen to maintain smooth engine performance with no downtime.

Over a focused four-day FAT program, Newlight exercised the full operating sequence of the hydrogen injection system end-to-end, demonstrating predictable transitions of system states, layered safety in line with applicable regulations, and calm, proportional responses to any alerts.

Emergency stops worked from both local and remote controls, and fire and leak detectors were verified to support a safe, easy-to-maintain installation.

In collaboration with lomarlabs, Lomar, and AURELIA, Newlight’s solution is now ready for retrofit on a commercial vessel with all interfaces set, layouts optimized, and approved according to class rules.

With FAT complete, Newlight now moves into Harbor Acceptance Testing (HAT), which will be conducted under RINA’s supervision, during commissioning of the first vessel.



