Next-Gen: Jan De Nul's Jack-up 'Voltaire' Launched in China

Offshore installation firm Jan De Nul Group said Monday that its next-gen offshore jack-up installation vessel for offshore renewables and decommissioning had been launched at the COSCO Shipping Shipyard in Nantong, China.

According to the vessel owner, the Voltaire will be the second and largest jack-up vessel in Jan De Nul’s fleet, and able to support the renewable energy industry to build next-generation offshore wind farms. The Voltaire, built to transport, lift and install offshore wind turbines, transition pieces, and foundations, is due for delivery in H2 2022.

Jan De Nul said the vessel would be "welcomed" by a global offshore wind industry that is already forecasting installation vessel shortages by mid-decade.

The main crane with a capacity of over 3,000 tonnes will enable the vessel to construct the current and future generation offshore wind farms.

"Voltaire is ready for the future of offshore renewables, and will also be available to the oil and gas industry for the decommissioning of offshore structures," Jan De Nul said.

"The Voltaire is a jack-up vessel fitted with a high-tech jacking system. Four giant legs of 130 meters support the vessel to achieve stable working conditions at unsurpassed water depths up to 80 meters and with an elevated load of 16,000 tonnes," the company said.

Philippe Hutse, Director Offshore Division at Jan De Nul Group: “The Voltaire will enable us to work in deeper waters and reach ever-higher nacelle heights than before."

Upon delivery,the jack-up will mobilize to the United Kingdom for the construction of the 3.6 GW Dogger Bank offshore wind farm, the world’s largest offshore wind farm, transporting and installing in total 277 GE Haliade-X turbines up to 14MW.