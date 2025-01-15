NextGeo Buys Another Geophysical Survey Vessel

Italian offshore services provider Next Geosolutions (NextGeo) has acquired a geophysical survey vessel from Dutch company SeaMar Subsea for $21.5 million.

The Deep Helder vessel will be renamed NG Surveyor, and will be used for geophysical, geotechnical, environmental, and UXO (unexploded ordnance) survey activities.

Built in 2014, NG Surveyor is 64.8 meters long, 15.8 meters wide, and features a 500 m2 deck space.

Equipped with a Dynamic Positioning Class II (DP2) system, it can accommodate up to 48 personnel.

Following the vessel's delivery, NextGeo will undertake refitting work to install high-specification equipment, including 3 Multibeam Echosounders (MBS), a Sub Bottom Profiler (SBP), and an acoustic positioning system (USBL).

These upgrades will enhance operational capabilities, enabling the vessel to conduct high-resolution surveys in shallow-to-mid waters and depths classified as ‘full ocean depth’ of up to 11,000 meters.

“The completion of this acquisition, announced during our IPO, is part of our growth and development strategy outlined at the time of listing.

“It allows us to enhance both our fleet and our survey service offerings. With the purchase of this new multipurpose vessel, we further solidify our position as a leading company in the sector, particularly considering the increasing number of projects and business opportunities both nationally and internationally,” said Giovanni Ranieri, CEO of NextGeo.