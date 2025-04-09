Nigerian Company Orders VLGC

Temile Development Company has signed a contract with HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) for the construction of one firm plus one optional 88,000 cubic meter very large gas carrier (VLGC).

The from HHI is the largest panamax-beam VLGC in the world and will be fitted with an LPG dual fuel main engine and a shaft generator. It features two deck tanks of 900 cbm total capacity, allowing seamless grade changes between propane and butane.

The first vessel is expected to deliver in Q1 2028.

Temile Development Company is a 100% Nigerian-owned and managed company, providing a full spectrum of oil and gas support services with a strong focus on offshore and marine logistics. The company’s growing fleet includes world-class gas carriers and offshore support vessels.

The ceremonial signing, held at The Dorchester Hotel in London, marks a historic first for an African-owned company in the VLGC sector. With a contract value of excess $124 million, the agreement underscores Temile’s commitment to advancing Nigeria’s role in the global gas shipping industry and represents a significant step toward strengthening the nation’s presence in international energy transportation.

Clarksons, the appointed broker for the project, acknowledged the significance of this expansion in the Nigerian gas sector. Matt Neale, commented: "We are delighted to support Temile Development Company Ltd in this landmark transaction. This latest contract builds on Temile’s success with their two 23,000 cbm fully refrigerated vessels, namely the LPG/C Alfred Temile and LPG/C Alfred Temile 10, currently chartered to NLNG and Vitol respectively, demonstrating their capability in operating world-class gas carriers, and further elevating their standing in the industry."



