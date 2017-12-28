Marine Link
Friday, December 29, 2017

China's Ningbo-Zhoushan Becomes World's Top Port

December 28, 2017

Photo: Ningbo Zhoushan Port Group Co., Ltd.

Photo: Ningbo Zhoushan Port Group Co., Ltd.

 China's super-large port Ningbo-Zhoushan, the busiest port in China, saw an annual cargo throughput of 1 billion tonnes, becoming the first one  globally to reach this volume, according to data provided by the port.

 
The port in East China's Zhejiang province deepened cooperation with major shipping companies and harbors along the Belt and Road, adding five sea routes to raise its total to 86. It also signed cooperation agreements with 20 other ports, Xinhua reported Mao Jianhong, chairman of Ningbo Zhoushan Port Group as saying.
 
Ningbo-Zhoushan port handled over 10 million standard containers from countries and regions along the Belt and Road this year, up 16 percent year on year, he added.
 
The port also launched sea-rail transport services with 11 trains providing services to 36 cities in 14 provinces in China as well as countries in central and northern Asia and eastern Europe.
 
Ningbo Zhoushan Port Group was consolidated by integrated organization of Ningbo Port Group and Zhoushan Port Group on Sept. 25th, 2015.
 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Dec 2017 - The Great Ships of 2017

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News