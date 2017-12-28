China's Ningbo-Zhoushan Becomes World's Top Port

China's super-large port Ningbo-Zhoushan, the busiest port in China, saw an annual cargo throughput of 1 billion tonnes, becoming the first one globally to reach this volume, according to data provided by the port.

The port in East China 's Zhejiang province deepened cooperation with major shipping companies and harbors along the Belt and Road, adding five sea routes to raise its total to 86. It also signed cooperation agreements with 20 other ports, Xinhua reported Mao Jianhong, chairman of Ningbo Zhoushan Port Group as saying.

Ningbo-Zhoushan port handled over 10 million standard containers from countries and regions along the Belt and Road this year, up 16 percent year on year, he added.

The port also launched sea-rail transport services with 11 trains providing services to 36 cities in 14 provinces in China as well as countries in central and northern Asia and eastern Europe.

Ningbo Zhoushan Port Group was consolidated by integrated organization of Ningbo Port Group and Zhoushan Port Group on Sept. 25th, 2015.