Shipping Industry Reaffirms Support for IMO-Led GHG Pathway

BIMCO, CLIA, ICS, INTERCARGO, INTERFERRY, INTERTANKO and WSC, representing the global commercial shipping fleet, have issued a statement in support of the IMO ahead of the next Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC 84) meeting next week.

The industry associations remain committed to pursuing the ambition established within the 2023 IMO Strategy on Reduction of GHG Emissions from Ships, having invested and committed billions of dollars to trial and implement the use of alternative fuels and innovative technology.

Following the postponement, in October 2025, of the adoption of new IMO GHG regulations, the shipping industry highlights the vital importance of IMO Member States agreeing on a way forward.

The IMO consistently demonstrates a unique ability to deliver critical regulations for the safety and security of international shipping and protection of the marine environment, and the industry remains unified in its commitment to the value and effectiveness of the IMO as the global regulator for international shipping.

Industry supports consideration of practical and effective IMO solutions with consistent global application while avoiding diverse and/or overlapping regional and national decarbonization schemes which could result in double or multiple penalties being imposed on ships for the same GHG emissions. Member States are therefore encouraged to consider all options to achieve a global agreement.

The significant work already underway on related subjects such as fuel lifecycle assessment and certification schemes must deliver the technical foundation and clarity for consideration of adoption of any measure. Progress must take due regard for which aspects should be adopted by regulation, and which can be reserved for IMO Guidelines.

Decision making must be data driven and fuel/technology neutral, taking into account availability and safety of alternative fuels, and requirements that are solely focused on maritime decarbonization.

Measures adopted should ensure the viability of transitional fuels such as LNG, LPG and sustainable biofuel blends, other alternative fuels including e-fuels, biomethanol, biomethane, sustainable bioethanol and ammonia, as well as technologies such as wind, battery storage, shore power, nuclear, and onboard carbon capture, and – notwithstanding legitimate questions about the safety and feasibility of some of these alternatives – recognize their potential to provide an immediate reduction of emissions.

The IMO requirements should provide the global regulatory certainty that the maritime industry urgently needs and send sufficient signals to energy producers to accelerate production and supply. Industry also underlines the need for practicable enforcement of the new rules to secure intended reduction of GHG emissions and a level playing field across the industry.

Noting that decarbonization of the maritime sector is a multi-stakeholder endeavor which cannot be achieved by shipowners alone, the industry stands by the IMO and is committed to providing meaningful and constructive input to assist IMO Member States in developing fit-for-purpose regulations to deliver the strategic vision of the Organization.



