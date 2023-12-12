Marine Link
N-KOM Rebrands as Qatar Shipyard Technology Solutions

December 12, 2023

N-KOM, an offshore and marine repairs facility in Qatar, is rebranding as Qatar Shipyard Technology Solutions. 

The company adopted launching its new identity in alignment with its 13th anniversary, confirming its endeavor to make a qualitative leap to the service provided to its customers in all fields, including technology. This adoption came in the form of the company's new name to become Qatar Shipyard Technology Solutions emphasizing the importance of its geographical location in the State of Qatar.

