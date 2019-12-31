NLE, Liebherr-Russland Pact on Port Equipment

NCSP Group, Europe's third largest port operator in terms of cargo turnover, its subsidiary Novorosleseksport (NLE AO) will receive port equipment from Liebherr-Russland OOO.



Dmitry Korchnev, General Director at NLE AO, and German Ignatov, Director of the Port Equipment Department at Liebherr-Russland OOO, signed a contract on purchase of two ship-to-shore cranes (STS) with a capacity of 65 tons for loading and offloading of 20, 30, 40 and 45 feet ISO containers from a vessel to shore and back.



The SPS cranes delivery is scheduled for 2021, said a press note.



These cranes will ensure the processing of Bosphormax container ships (300 m length, 48.0 m width) at NLE AO berths No. 29 and 30 and increased processing speed, as well as allow for simultaneous transportation of two ISO containers of 20 feet each due to the operational function of the long-twin spreader.



As a reminder, in July 2019 Liebherr-Russland OOO delivered the world's first full-circle electrical port crane Liebherr LPS 420 E, engineered without the use of hydraulic units, to PJSC NCSP.



NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. Its controlling shareholder (62%) is PJSC Transneft.



NCSP Group is traded on Moscow Exchange (NMTP) and London Stock Exchange as global depository receipts (NCSP). NCSP Group's cargo turnover for Q1 2019 amounted to 71.75 million tons.



The Group's consolidated revenue as per IFRS totaled USD 951 million in 2018. NCSP Group is comprised of PJSC Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port, Primorsk Trade Port LLC, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, JSC NLE, IPP LLC, NCS LLC, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, and JSC SFP.