NLNG Signs LNG Supply Deal with Eni

African producer Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) signed a long-term contract with the Italian energy major Eni SPA for the supply of 1.5 million tonnes/year of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for 10 years from Trains 1, 2, and 3 in Bonny Island, Nigeria.



The LNG will be produced from the existing Trains 1,2 and 3 located in Bonny Island, Nigeria.



Eni, through its local affiliate NAOC, is also one of the suppliers of the liquefaction plant, thus contributing to the valorization of associated gas resources in Nigeria.



The deal, together with the one for 1.1 million tonnes of LNG executed last December between Eni and NLNG, allows Eni to increase its global LNG portfolio starting from 2021 and to support further the development of its presence in the main destination markets worldwide.



Eni has been present in Nigeria since 1962, with operated and non-operated exploration development and production activities in the onshore and offshore areas of the Niger. Eni’s equity hydrocarbon production in the country exceeds 100,000 boe/day.