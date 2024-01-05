NOAA Hosts GOM Hiring Events for Research Ship Jobs

NOAA Marine and Aviation Operations will hold two hiring events in the Gulf Coast region to recruit professional mariners to work aboard NOAA’s ocean research ships. The first event will be in Mobile, Alabama on Jan. 23 and the second is in New Orleans on Jan. 25.

NOAA operates a fleet of 15 hydrographic survey, oceanographic research and fisheries survey vessels. NOAA ships operate in the U.S. and around the world. The ships are run by a combination of NOAA commissioned officers and civilian professional mariners.

NOAA’s civilian professional mariners are federal employees and include engineers and unlicensed members of the engine, steward and deck departments. In addition, survey and electronic technicians operate and/or maintain the ship's mission, communications and navigation equipment.

NOAA staff will be at the hiring event to answer questions and expedite the hiring process for qualified individuals. In particular, NOAA is hiring for positions in the deck, engine, steward and electronic technician departments. Applicants must be U.S. citizens. Please bring a photo I.D. (driver’s license, passport, etc.) to the event. Applicants are also encouraged to bring, if available:

Merchant Mariners Credential

Maritime training certificates

Transportation Worker Identification Card

Military service record

WHAT |

Hiring events in the Gulf Coast region for professional mariners to work aboard NOAA’s research ships.





WHEN & WHERE |

Jan. 23, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

GulfQuest, 155 South Water Street, Mobile, AL 36602

Jan. 25, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Delgado Maritime & Industrial Training Center, 13200 Old Gentilly Road, New Orleans, LA 70129







