NOAA to Provide $54 Million For Marine Debris Removal

The Department of Commerce’s National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has announced the availability of up to $54 million across two funding opportunities to address marine debris throughout the coastal and Great Lakes states, territories and Freely Associated States.

The opportunities are a part of NOAA’s Climate-Ready Coasts Initiative under the Biden-Harris Administration’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The two funding opportunities include:

• Marine Debris Removal, which prioritizes large-scale removal projects that focus on marine debris that is generally unable to be collected by hand, including abandoned and derelict vessels, derelict fishing gear and other large debris. Letters of Intent are required and are due on September 27, 2024.

• Marine Debris Interception Technologies, which prioritizes the installation, monitoring and maintenance of proven interception technologies that capture marine debris at or close to known debris sources or pathways. Letters of Intent are required and are due on October 9, 2024.