NOC Launches Innovation Hub to Power Ocean Tech and Blue Economy

The UK’s National Oceanography Centre (NOC) has unveiled a new Innovation Hub in Southampton, designed to accelerate advances in ocean technology and support sustainable growth across the blue economy.

Backed by a £200,000 investment, the facility will serve as a catalyst for innovation in marine autonomous systems (MAS), the blue economy and beyond—bringing together researchers, businesses and entrepreneurs to drive progress across the ocean and maritime sectors.

The new hub features state-of-the-art meeting, conference and hot desking space, break out rooms and dining zones, traditional office spaces, and cutting-edge soundproof acoustic smart pods over 304 sq m floor space.

A launch event was held at the new facility during the Ocean Business conference and exhibition, with more than 50 representatives from across the UK and beyond across the commercial, research and academic sectors attending.

“This will help to harness the potential of the ocean for sustainable economic development, driving innovation and creating jobs and value in sectors such as fisheries, aquaculture, tourism, maritime transport and renewable energy to a wider pool of innovators," said Mark Hamson, Innovation Hub Manager.

The hub, run under NOC Innovations, being NOC’s enterprise arm, takes the former Marine Robotics Innovation Centre (MRIC) at NOC and its offering, to a new level.

This includes extending the services and facilities provided, supporting a wider range of organisations across the ocean and maritime sectors, with a goal to double Innovation Hub membership from the more than 40 currently.

It is already attracting new members, including a global Ocean conservation charity, The Ocean Conservation Trust. "NOC’s new Innovation Hub offers us an impactful network that champions economic resilience, innovation and sustainability. It has long been a driving force in bringing businesses together to create a prosperous and sustainable future," said CEO Ian McFadzen.

To support the widest range of businesses and innovators, the Innovation Hub has tiered memberships to suit all organizations, from start-ups to multi-nationals, onsite or remote.