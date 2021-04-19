NOIA Elects Tim Duncan as Chairman, Paul Danos as Vice Chairman

The National Ocean Industries Association (NOIA) board of directors has elected Tim Duncan, president & CEO of Talos Energy, as chairman and Paul Danos, owner, president and CEO of Danos, as vice chairman for the 2021-22 term. Duncan and Danos were confirmed in their positions during a virtual NOIA Board of Directors meeting on April 14.

NOIA president Erik Milito said, “The offshore energy industry continuously lifts society in so many ways. The leadership from Tim and Paul will help NOIA continue to advocate successfully for the promise of American offshore energy. Our industry delivers energy, jobs and growth in a way that drives innovation and emissions reductions efforts. As the world returns to normalcy, the need for safely and reliably produced oil and natural gas and wind energy has never been greater.”

Duncan is a founder, president and CEO of Talos Energy Inc. Prior to Talos Energy, Duncan was the senior vice president of business development and a founder of Phoenix Exploration Company LP, where he was responsible for Phoenix’s business development evaluations and negotiations. Prior to Phoenix, he was Manager of reservoir Engineering and evaluations for Gryphon Exploration Company. Duncan also worked in various reservoir engineering and portfolio evaluation functions for Amerada Hess Corporation, Zilkha Energy Company and Pennzoil E&P Company.

Duncan said, “I look forward to working with Erik, Paul and the NOIA team in advancing our mission of educating and advocating for safe, affordable and reliable offshore energy. Whether in oil, natural gas or wind, NOIA member companies play a critical role in our country’s energy security, job creation and environmental stewardship. I look forward to telling our story at such a critical time.”

Danos is a third-generation owner, CEO and president of Danos LLC. He joined the company in 2005 as project manager of the offshore construction and fabrication division and later served as vice president of U.S. operations and executive vice president. Prior to Danos, he worked at Stonehenge Capital, Arthur Andersen and Plains All American Pipeline.

Danos said, “The offshore energy industry is a people industry, and I look forward to working with the NOIA membership to ensure offshore energy continues to provide great jobs, energy security and technological innovation in an environmentally sustainable way.”