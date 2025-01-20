NOIA Ready to Drive Offshore Energy with Trump Administration

National Ocean Industries Association President Erik Milito issued the following statement regarding the inauguration of President Donald Trump:

"American offshore energy stands as a cornerstone of our nation's greatness. We are committed to working alongside the new administration and Congress to advance all facets of American offshore energy. Our focus is clear: achieving American energy dominance, driving innovation, ensuring market stability, lowering energy costs for future generations, enhancing national security by reducing foreign energy dependence, and upholding our commitment to responsible environmental stewardship.

"America is not just a participant, but the sets the global energy standard. We extend an open invitation to President Trump and his administration and to Congressional leaders to visit our work sites and projects, meet our dedicated workforce, and experience firsthand the cutting-edge nature of our projects, spanning from the Gulf of Mexico to the Atlantic coast and beyond. We are excited about the prospects ahead and eager to contribute to a thriving, energy-secure nation."