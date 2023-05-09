Nominations Open for IMRF Awards 2023

Nominations have opened for this year’s International Maritime Rescue Federation (IMRF) annual awards, which looks to recognise volunteer and professional maritime search and rescue (SAR) personnel from around the world.

This year’s awards, which will be the eighth to take place, will also focus on those who have dedicated their lives to developing maritime SAR services, as well as those developing innovative technology and equipment, and those encouraging more women to enter a traditionally male-dominated sector.

This year’s awards will have five categories that are open for nominations:

• Individual: For Outstanding Individual Contribution to Maritime SAR Operations

• Team: For Outstanding Team Contribution to Maritime SAR Operations#

• Innovation & Technology: For Innovation and Technology in the field of Maritime SAR

• Vladimir Maksimov Award for Lifetime Achievement: For Lifetime Achievement in the Maritime SAR Sector. This award is sponsored by Inmarsat.

• #WomeninSAR Award: For an individual, who has made an outstanding contribution to improving equality of opportunity for women and girls in Maritime SAR. This award is sponsored by HamiltonJet.

“Every day, maritime SAR volunteers and professionals do everything they can do to help those in distress at sea, but we should not take their work for granted. The IMRF Awards are our way of highlighting the incredible work done by men and women, 365 days a year, to keep us all safe at sea, as well as showcasing new equipment and technologies that are making SAR operations more effective,” says Caroline Jupe, Chief Executive Officer of the IMRF.

The closing date for nominations is 31 July 2023 and the shortlist will be announced on 29 September 2023. The winners will be announced on 18 October 2023. Nominations can be submitted online: https://www.international-maritime-rescue.org/imrf-awards-2023-nomination-form

The IMRF was founded (as the International Lifeboat Conference) in 1924. In 1985 it was granted non-governmental consultative status with the IMO in recognition of the good work being undertaken and the growing need for an organisation to act as a global focal point for maritime search and rescue. In 2003 it was registered as an independent charity and in 2007 the organisation was renamed the IMRF, reflecting the broader scope of modern maritime search-and-rescue activity.

IMRF's member organisations share their lifesaving ideas, technologies and experiences, and freely co-operate with one another to achieve their common humanitarian aim: preventing loss of life in the world's waters.



