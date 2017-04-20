How Do Danish Ships Avoid Non-Conformities

Danish Maritime Authority (DMA) will be hosting meetings on port State control (PSC) inspections for shore-based and ship-based employees. The purpose is to engage in a dialogue on onboard safety and on how ships can prepare for PSC inspections.

The meeting is an opportunity to exchange experiences gained from PSC inspections. Together we will discuss how to improve safety and, thereby, avoid non-conformities and detentions and how the shore-based organisation can best support the crew in connection with PSC inspections.

"We must learn from our faults. The Danish Maritime Authority will go through the non-conformities most frequently found in PSC inspections, present the Danish authorities' way of performing PSC inspections and explain how shipowners can help the crew handle PSC inspections. The results from last year's campaign on MLC will be presented," said a statement from DMA.

Probably, you can also contribute with experiences – good as well as bad ones – from which others can learn.

The Danish Maritime Authority will present current issues, such as the latest news on the Ballast Water Management Convention and its importance to Danish ships.

The meeting in Copenhagen (Valby) will be conducted in English, whereas the meetings in Svendborg and Aarhus will be conducted in Danish. A maximum of two persons can attend per shipowner.