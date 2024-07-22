Norden Brings Norwegian Dry Bulk Operator Under Its Wing

Norden has entered into an agreement to acquire Norwegian dry bulk operator Norlat Shipping, which specializes in the shipment of forest products and other bulk commodities.

The acquisition, whose value was not disclosed, is subject to merger clearance.

The acquisition will be Norden's second, following the mid-2023 acquisition of the activities of Thorco Projects, which is today fully integrated into Norden's Freight Services & Trading business unit.

Norlat Shipping’s main trading routes run from Northern Europe to North Africa and North America.

“Norlat allows Norden to further cement our growing position within projects and parcelling, enabling us to offer our customers fully flexible solutions, as a global provider of ocean-based freight services for bulk and project cargo of all sizes.

“Norlat is an extremely skilled parcelling business, increasing Norden's access to the Northern European forestry trade, new customers and cargo,” said Jan Rindbo, Norden's CEO.